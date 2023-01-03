Stolen car recovered from Chandigarh parking lot

A 33-year-old man was arrested for stealing a car in Mohali on Monday. The accused, Bidamber Pathak alias Bobby, is a resident of Sector 66. The stolen car, a Maruti Zen, bearing a Mohali registration number, was recovered from a parking lot in Sector 48, Chandigarh. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 379 (theft), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 police station. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. HTC

Some more stories from the Chandigarh tricity:

Man held with 12 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh A 44-year-old man was arrested with 12 bottles of liquor on Monday. The accused, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase 1, was nabbed near the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). He was booked under the Excise Act at Sector 31, Chandigarh. He was later released on bail. HTC

18-year-old arrested with pistol

Chandigarh An 18-year-old man was arrested with a countrymade pistol near Khera Mandir in Sector 25 on Monday. A case was registered against him under the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. HTC