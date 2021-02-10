Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund 5.5 lakh

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Axis Bank to refund ₹5.5 lakh, fraudulently withdrawn from a man’s bank account through stolen cheques.

The complainant, Shiv Parshad, of Gulmohar Colony in Kharar, had submitted that his landlord’s son stole eight leaves of his chequebook and withdrew ₹5.5 lakh from his salary account in Axis Bank, Phase 7 on various dates in August and September 2018.

Parshad, who works as a gardener for PUDA, Phase 8, alleged that the bank did not verify the signatures on the cheques or take any precautions while disbursing the claimed amount.

Disposing of the complaint, commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma directed the bank to refund ₹5.5 lakh to the complainant, along with interest at 9% per annum from the dates of withdrawal till actual payment. Besides, the bank was directed to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the complainant for carelessness, lack of duty and negligence on their part.