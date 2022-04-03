Stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel: Sikh scholars to SGPC

Sikh scholars at the Kendri Singh Sabha on Saturday urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to take up the job of reproducing standardised copies of Guru Granth Sahib in its own hands and debarred all printing and publishing companies from doing so and stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel. The Sikh scholars’ meeting in which a detailed ‘investigation report’ was presented stated that the commercialisation of Gurbani has been continuing for the past two decades through another route and the Badal family-owned PTC channel, enjoying monopolistic control on the telecast of Gurbani from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, has been relaying and selling the sacred Gurbani for promoting corporate business and for advancing their nationalistic politics.

