Stop discharge into Buddha Nullah to avoid action, MC tells dairy farmers

Aiming to curb the dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the Buddha Nullah, municipal authorities on Monday held a meeting with dairy farmers at municipal corporation’s (MC) zone D office. The meeting was to deliberate on the steps that need to be taken to resolve the issue.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal during the meeting with dairy farmers at MC’s zone D office in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Farmers from the dairy complexes in Haibowal and Tajpur Road attended the meeting and were directed to find a solution for the problem to avoid action from the civic body.

The attendees deliberated on proposals such as industrial use of cow dung as fuel, preparing compost from cow dung for use at farms. Officials were directed to submit proposals in this regard so that a final decision can be taken.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that a biogas plant is operational in the Haibowal dairy complex and two more plants are being established, one each in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes.

The meeting aimed to find a temporary solution for the issue till the time the plants are established by Punjab Energy Development Agency.

The MC chief added that although it is the duty of the farmers to find a solution for the problem as per the “Polluter pays” principle, the civic body is helping them out to find a solution.

She said that if dairy owners continue to dump waste in sewer lines and Buddha Nullah, the civic body will be forced to take strict action against them as this will affect the working of sewer treatment plants as well.

Member of legislative assembly from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi, was also present in the meeting.

GADVASU, PAU roped in

Experts from several education institutes and government departments, including Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board , PEDA and animal husbandry department were roped in to help find a solution.

