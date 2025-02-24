Stopped from celebratory fire, NRI shoots at wedding guest in Ludhiana

Told not to flaunt his revolver during a pre-wedding function in Malsihan Bajan village of Sidhwan Bet, a non-resident Indian (NRI) opened fire, targeting a guest. The bullet hit the guest in his back near the spinal cord, following which he was rushed to the hospital, where his condition has been stated serious. The accused, Jasman Cheena of Kakar Tihara village, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. (iStock)

The accused, Jasman Cheena of Kakar Tihara village, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. As the police took one week to lodge an FIR, the accused found ample time to escape. According to the kin of the victim, the accused has managed to reach Canada.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Manjinder Singh, 26, of Aligarh village in Jagraon, who is in the business of tent and catering. Manjinder Singh stated that on February 15, he went to Malsihan Bajan village to attend Haldi function (a marriage ritual) of Jaspreet Singh, one of the friends of his brother Harwinder Singh.

He added that when he, along with his cousin Daljit Singh, sat on a table to have food, accused Cheena, who is known to him, turned up there and sat at the same table. Cheena was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The complainant stated that Cheena pulled out a revolver for celebratory firing.

“When Cheena was flaunting his weapon, I deterred him from doing so and asked him to keep the revolver back in its holster. However, the accused started abusing and threatening me. Sensing the situation, I decided to leave the function,” the victim said.

“When I was walking away, the accused opened fire at me. The bullet hit me on my back near the spinal cord and I fell on the ground. My brother and other guests rushed me to Civil Hospital Jagraon. Sensing my critical condition, the doctors referred me to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Ludhiana,”he added.

When contacted, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhmandar Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that there was no delay from the police in lodging the FIR. The victim was not medically fit for recording his statement for at least six days, he said. On Saturday the victim recorded his statement following which the Sidhwan Bet police lodged an FIR under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

Further the ASI added that it is yet to be ascertained if the accused has an arms license to possess the weapon. The deputy commissioner has already banned carrying firearms in marriage places and weddings.

Second incident in two days

This is the second such incident in the past two days in Ludhiana. Earlier, on February 20, a celebratory firing incident during a wedding cost Sangrur resident dear, as the police lodged an FIR and arrested him on Thursday. According to police, the accused, who was under the influence of liquor, had opened fire outside a marriage palace in Jagraon. The police seized a revolver and a bullet from his possession.