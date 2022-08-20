Stopped from plucking cannabis leaves, addicts bludgeon farmer in Ludhiana
The deceased, a Ludhiana-based farmer, accused the accused, both addicts, of stealing wires and other things from the tubewell room and shared an old enmity with them
A day after recovering the body of a 40-year-old farmer from the Dhamot Kalan village, police solved the murder case after arresting of two persons.
The accused, Lovepreet Singh and Jagdeep Singh of Dhamot Kalan, both in their early twenties, have confessed to the crime.
Police said the accused, who were plucking cannabis leaves, had bludgeoned the man to death after the deceased objected. He also accused them of stealing wires and other things from the tubewell room and shared an old enmity with the accused.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harsimran Singh Chhetra said the accused are drug addicts and turned up on the victim Jagdev Singh’s fields when he was working there last Tuesday. The duo tried to pluck cannabis leaves, but Singh objected to the same.
“The accused indulged in a spat with Jagdev Singh. Meanwhile, the accused t0ok a stick and bludgeoned him to death. The accused carried the body on their backs for 100 m and dumped it in the canal,” he added.
The victim’s brother Dalwinder Singh filed a complaint on Wednesday saying his brother had been kidnapped as he did not return home from the fields.
Elaborating on the complaint the DSP said, “He found blood stains on the chilly plants. When he checked he found a bike, a slipper and his brother’s mobile phone in the fields, but Jagdev was not there. He suspected that someone had kidnapped his brother, following which the Payal Police lodged a case under section 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe.”
On Friday, the victim’s body was fished out of a canal near Jarg village, following which the police added sections 302 (murder), 34 (cts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR. The accused were arrested on the same day..
Sub-inspector Amrik Singh, station head officer at the Payal station, said the accused Lovepreet Singh is already facing trial in several cases related to drugs and illegal weapons. He was bailed out from jail two months ago.
-
Yamunanagar man convicted for wife’s murder held from Bareilly in UP after 10 years
The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police has arrested a convict in the murder case of Sheespal's wife in Karnal's Indri in 2002, who was absconding for the last 10 years and had changed his identity impersonating an ayurvedic practitioner in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. He was arrested by a team led by sub-inspector Ram Kumar of the STF's Ambala unit on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.
-
IED planted under Amritsar cop’s vehicle: Ludhiana man held for helping key accused procure SIMs
Police uncovered the involvement of a city resident in planting a bomb under the vehicle of Amritsar sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh. Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with counter-intelligence, rounded up the suspect and informed the Amritsar police. Police also found out that one of the main accused in planting the explosives, Fatehvir Singh, had stayed in a luxury hotel at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on August 15.
-
Ailing Punjab govt hospitals: Understaffed, overburdened Patiala medical college turns men into machines
Despite being located in a city, which is home to a former chief minister and the current health minister, the government medical college and Rajindra hospital here is struggling to deliver quality healthcare to patients. The result: Patients are the biggest sufferers. Patiala is a home town of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and present health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Add to it, a major crunch of housekeeping employees.
-
Baby’s kidnapping puts spotlight on Ludhiana’s organised trafficking ring
Police solved the kidnapping case of a three-month old infant within 20 hours, arresting nine accused on Friday. The accused are alleged members of a well-organised human trafficking gang, who handed over the infant to a couple in Bathinda. Parveen Kaur of Shimlapuri is already facing a trial in a trafficking case. Following the directions, seven separate teams had been formed.
-
Vendetta politics never paid dividends: Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday held “vendetta politics of previous Congress government” responsible for the case registered against him, in which he had to remain in the Patiala jail. Majithia while referring to the “vendetta politics” practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics