Strategy rooms: From crisis to everyday governance

The Prime Minister’s recent move to convene a collective of key central government secretaries to closely monitor the evolving war situation—particularly the supply and demand of essential commodities—offers a powerful insight. It signals a shift from routine administration to coordinated, real-time governance. This is not merely a crisis response mechanism; it is a demonstration of how leadership can bring together diverse arms of government into a unified, thinking system. The larger question it raises is compelling: should such an approach be limited to extraordinary times, or should it become a standard practice in everyday governance?

Recently, officials were asked to monitor demand and supply gap in essential commodities. (HT file)

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From emergency measure to institutional practice

The formation of such a collective “strategy room” must be institutionalised as a norm rather than activated only during crises. Governance today operates in a world where uncertainty is constant, not occasional. Economic fluctuations, climate risks, public health concerns, and geopolitical developments continuously influence each other. Embedding strategy rooms into regular functioning ensures that governments remain prepared, aligned, and responsive—even in so-called normal times.

Need for anticipatory governance

Traditional systems are largely reactive—they respond after a disruption occurs. However, modern governance demands anticipation. Strategy rooms enable this shift by focusing on early signals, scenario planning and preparedness. Instead of waiting for a supply chain disruption or a price surge, officials can map vulnerabilities and act in advance.

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{{^usCountry}} Preventing shock {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preventing shock {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When information is scattered and coordination is weak, even manageable disruptions can escalate into major challenges. Strategy rooms prevent this by creating a shared platform for information, analysis and decision-making. Pre-defined scenarios and response mechanisms ensure that officials are not caught off guard. The emphasis shifts from panic-driven reaction to calm, prepared execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When information is scattered and coordination is weak, even manageable disruptions can escalate into major challenges. Strategy rooms prevent this by creating a shared platform for information, analysis and decision-making. Pre-defined scenarios and response mechanisms ensure that officials are not caught off guard. The emphasis shifts from panic-driven reaction to calm, prepared execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Collective intelligence as a governance tool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Collective intelligence as a governance tool {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister’s initiative highlights an essential truth: effective governance is no longer the domain of isolated decision-makers. It requires the convergence of multiple perspectives—policy, operations, data, and field insights. Strategy rooms institutionalise this collective intelligence. They create structured spaces where diverse inputs are synthesised into coherent strategies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister’s initiative highlights an essential truth: effective governance is no longer the domain of isolated decision-makers. It requires the convergence of multiple perspectives—policy, operations, data, and field insights. Strategy rooms institutionalise this collective intelligence. They create structured spaces where diverse inputs are synthesised into coherent strategies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speed with accountability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speed with accountability {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the key advantages of strategy rooms is their ability to enable rapid decision-making without compromising accountability. By pre-aligning frameworks and defining roles, they reduce the need for prolonged approval chains during critical moments. Officials can act decisively within agreed parameters, ensuring both speed and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the key advantages of strategy rooms is their ability to enable rapid decision-making without compromising accountability. By pre-aligning frameworks and defining roles, they reduce the need for prolonged approval chains during critical moments. Officials can act decisively within agreed parameters, ensuring both speed and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Embedding continuous learning and reflection

Governance must evolve through experience. Strategy rooms provide a mechanism for continuous reflection—reviewing actions, identifying gaps, and refining approaches. This creates a culture of learning within public systems. Over time, it builds institutional memory, allowing governments to respond more effectively to future challenges. Learning becomes embedded in the system, rather than dependent on individuals.

Making everyone a stakeholder

Perhaps the most transformative impact of strategy rooms is cultural. They shift governance from a top-down model to a participatory one. Field officers, analysts, and administrators all contribute to the decision-making process. This inclusiveness fosters a sense of ownership and accountability. Officials become active participants rather than passive executors, leading to more engaged and effective governance.

Integrating data with ground realities

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In the modern era, data is abundant but often disconnected from on-the-ground realities. Strategy rooms bridge this gap by combining real-time analytics with field-level insights. This ensures that decisions are both evidence-based and contextually relevant. Policies become more responsive to actual conditions, reducing the risk of unintended consequences.

Institutionalising inclusive brainstorming

Innovation in governance requires spaces where ideas can be freely exchanged. Strategy rooms create such environments by encouraging open dialogue and cross-functional collaboration. Hierarchies are softened, and diverse perspectives are valued. This inclusive brainstorming leads to more creative and resilient solutions, enhancing the overall quality of governance.

From crisis response to good governance norm

The current example of coordinated monitoring during a war scenario should be seen as a blueprint for everyday governance. Strategy rooms should not be activated only in moments of crisis but embedded as a routine practice. They represent a shift from reactive administration to proactive, thoughtful governance. By institutionalizing such mechanisms, governments can ensure that they are always prepared, always aligned, and always capable of delivering in the best interest of the public.

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A call for systemic adoption

The lesson is clear: the structures we build in times of crisis should shape how we govern in times of stability. Strategy rooms offer a model for collective thinking, anticipatory action, and shared responsibility. Adopting them as a standard feature of public administration will not only strengthen crisis management but also elevate the overall quality of governance. In an uncertain world, preparedness is not an option—it is a responsibility.

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)

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