Stray cattle posing risk to commuter across Himachal

Stray animals have emerged as a significant menace in the state, posing a constant threat to commuters in both rural and urban areas. Over the past six years, a total of 74 accidents have been reported, involving animal hits, resulting in 25 fatalities and 35 injuries.

Highlighting the magnitude, director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the actual figures are likely higher as many minor accidents go unreported.

Cattle, many of which bear identification tags, are the most common stray animals causing traffic hazards on the roads as they are often intentionally abandoned by their owners.

Kiratpur-Manali emerges as hotspot

One particularly concerning area is the recently constructed Kiratpur-Manali four-lane national highway, cutting through Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts.

The highway has become a hotspot for stray cattle, causing not only traffic congestion, but also fatal accidents. Photographs of the dangerous presence of these animals on the highway are often circulated on social media, further highlighting the urgency for mitigation measures.

The pressing need is the establishment of shelters for stray animals, ensuring the safety of the public at large. Furthermore, accountability for stray animals must be enforced.

Speaking of the same, Kundu says, “If an animal belongs to someone, the owner should be held responsible for their care and control. This approach would discourage owners from abandoning their cattle and foster a sense of responsibility towards their animal.”

Looking even beyond shelters and enforcing ownership accountability, a public awareness campaign, educating the public about the consequences of animal homelessness and the dangers posed by stray cattle on the roads, is also being viewed as an effective step to rid the state of the menace.

The same is especially crucial for not just the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, but other roads and highways across the state.

