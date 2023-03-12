Stray cattle menace: A growing concern on the roads of Ludhiana

Despite strict regulations imposed by the municipal corporation (MC) on movement of cattle in Ludhiana, cows, bulls, bullocks and buffaloes are seen freely roaming the streets posing a threat to motorists as well as pedestrians.

Traffic being disrupted by stray cattle on roads in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a bid to move stray cattle from the city streets to cow shelters, the civic body had launched a campaign last month, but that seems to be failing in producing significant results.

The issue of stray cattle is not new in Ludhiana. In the past, the MC has undertaken several drives to round up these animals and move them to cow shelters. However, the results have been less than satisfactory.

The current campaign, launched by Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal in February with much fanfare, was supposed to be the solution to this long-standing problem. Yet, a month into the initiative, there seems to be little progress.

In fact, stray cattle can be seen everywhere, not just on the roads but also in public parks and other public spaces. Residents complain of being constantly on edge, fearful of being involved in a traffic accident or getting hurt by these animals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhdev Singh, a shopkeeper on Hambran road said, “The MC must take urgent steps to address this issue. The safety of citizens must not be compromised due to the inability of the authorities to tackle this problem effectively.”

Another local resident Amanjot Kaur said, “It is high time for the authorities to come up with a concrete plan to deal with the menace of stray cattle and ensure the safety of the people.”

The initiative to remove stray cattle from the city streets is being carried out in collaboration with Govind Godham Gaushala’s management and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

According to reports, the cattle were moved to different gaushalas situated in the city, but the shelter homes are already overcrowded and are unable to accommodate the new additions. As a result, many of these animals end up being released back on the streets. Moreover, some of the cattle have even found their way back to the roads after being shifted to gaushalas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation has created havoc for the commuters, particularly during night-time when visibility is low. Cattle wandering on the roads pose a grave threat to road safety, as drivers are often forced to swerve and brake suddenly to avoid hitting them, leading to accidents.

According to MLA Gurpreet Gogi, the campaign to move stray cattle to cow shelters is ongoing and progressing well. However, he also mentioned that dairies located near Hambran road are releasing new cattle onto the streets every evening, which is hindering the progress of the campaign.

“We are actively seeking solutions to address the issue of stray cattle. We have already tried using neckbands and other devices, but now we are exploring the possibility of fitting microchips inside these animals to track them more effectively,” added Gogi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}