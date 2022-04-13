Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stray dog damages gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house

The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
Main gate of Martyr Sukhdev Thapar house damaged by stray dog in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Even as members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been raising a hue and cry over the deteriorating condition of the martyr’s ancestral house in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar), a stray dog damaged one of the wooden gates at the house on Monday night.

The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate, which he allegedly failed to check before leaving duty. The clerk, however, stated that the dog might have entered through a hole in the boundary wall behind the house.

The Trust has submitted a complaint with the archaeology department, which has recently commenced repairs at the house.

