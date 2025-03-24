Stray dog population drops by 4k in 7 years in Chandigarh: Census

Marking a tail-wagging success for the UT animal husbandry department, the stray dog population in city has gone down by nearly 4,000 in seven years. Even, the population of pet dogs has come down to 10,500 from 11,006 in 2018. The UT animal husbandry department last week completed a crucial census of dogs and livestock in Chandigarh, which began on November 7 last year. (HT Photo)

The UT animal husbandry department last week completed a crucial census of dogs and livestock in Chandigarh, which began on November 7 last year. The report has now been submitted to the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying.

A senior health department official stated that a combination of sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes, and adoption initiatives has contributed to reducing the stray dog population by nearly 4,000 in seven years. “This progress is thanks to the combined efforts of the municipal corporation, animal welfare organisations, and the community,” the official added.

According to the 2025 census, Chandigarh currently has 9,000 stray dogs, 10,500 pet dogs, and a bovine population of 19,500, including 500 stray cattle. In contrast, the 2018-19 census had recorded 12,922 stray dogs, 11,006 pet dogs, and a bovine population of 25,617, with a total livestock count of 26,990, including 1,440 stray cattle.

Even a tentative survey conducted by the municipal corporation in 2023 had estimated the stray dog population at 9,503. The newly approved census by the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying will now provide more accurate and updated figures to guide future policies and management strategies.

The survey was conducted under the ministry’s Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey scheme. It utilised a new mobile app, supported by a web-based dashboard for seamless tracking and timely insights. Additionally, offline data collection was incorporated to ensure comprehensive coverage, even in remote and rural areas.

Report stray animals at MC helpline

Amid the rising stray dog bite incidents in the city, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) in September last year had released toll-free helpline numbers for complaints regarding stray dogs, cattle and monkeys.

Complaints regarding stray dogs, cattle and monkeys can be lodged at 0172-278-7200.

Also, 0172-269-6450, 623-958-7317 (the numbers belonging to SPCA) have been dedicated to complaints related to injured animals, according to the MC.

The complaint will be forwarded to the field officers concerned for prompt resolution. Additionally, the ‘I’m Chandigarh’ mobile application is also operational for the submission of any type of complaint.