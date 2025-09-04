Streamline approvals to encourage investment in tourism sector: Himachal CM

Proposals of projects involving an investment of over ₹50 crore in the tourism sector in Himachal to be processed within 30 days, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday after chairing the first meeting of the recently constituted tourism investment promotion council. Himachal chief minster Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The body was formed to facilitate projects involving an investment of over ₹50 crore in tourism sector.

Chief minister directed the officers of seven concerned departments to ensure that all the project proposals involving investments are processed within 30 days. He emphasised the need to streamline approvals in order to encourage investment in tourism sector.

Sukhu said that the state government was committed to promote tourism by simplifying and digitising the approval process for new projects. For the time being, departments may function offline, but a fully digital system will be introduced shortly.

State government seeks six MI 17 helicopters for Manimahesh evacuation

CM Sukhu on Wednesday directed the Chamba administration to immediately evacuate stranded Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims and coordinate with the Air Force to deploy about six MI-17 helicopters

The aircrafts are expected to operate from Thursday as and when the weather improves.

He also asked the administration to stay in touch with the families of the stranded pilgrims, ensuring proper food arrangements and priority restoration of road connectivity.

These directions were passed by Sukhu while taking stock of the situation in Himachal arising out of the torrential rains across the state and directed the district administrations to intensify rescue and relief operations on war footing, while ensuring early restoration of essential services such as electricity, water supply, and road connectivity.

The CM further directed close coordination with revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, who has been camping at Bharmour for the past several days to oversee relief and rescue operations.

He also enquired about Kerala students stranded in Kinnaur and instructed that their safe return to their homes be ensured free of cost. Reviewing the situation in Kullu district, Sukhu directed that road restoration in the worst-hit Banjar and Anni regions should be expedited. He said heavy machinery would be airlifted with the help of Air Force helicopters to accelerate restoration works.

Keeping in view the ongoing apple season, the CM instructed the PWD and NHAI to prioritise restoration of road connectivity in the apple belts of the state so that growers do not suffer losses.

He expressed grief over deaths in various parts of the state in the last 24 hours due to heavy downpour.

Education minister holds review meeting

Education minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officers of the public works department (PWD) and Himachal Pradesh horticultural produce marketing and processing corporation ltd (HPMC) to assess the damages caused by the recent incessant rains in Shimla district.

“In Shimla, from where I belong, there has been heavy damage to roads. So far, 1.35 crore apple cartons have been marketed, which is about 50% of the crop,” he said.

“Marketing of apples depends on transportation via roads and our connectivity has been badly affected. The PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh has already held a separate meeting on road restoration. I reviewed the situation with officials to ensure farmers can market their fruit without losses,” he said, adding that the next 15–20 days would be crucial for the apple harvest and road restoration efforts.

The minister assured that “all efforts will be made to open roads quickly so that farmers and orchardists do not suffer further losses.” he said.

The HPMC apprised the minister that 31 out of 37 collection centres in Gumma and 25 out of 28 such centres in Jubbal were affected, where around 80,000 apple boxes were stranded. Due to damaged roads and frequent landslides, transportation of apple produce has been severely hampered, with several boxes buried under debris.

He directed the departments to expedite the restoration works and utilise the ₹178 crore Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funds in a judicious manner. He further asked officers to prepare and submit additional estimates for more funds, if required. Strict directions were given for the swift floating of tenders and completion of restoration works in a time-bound manner.