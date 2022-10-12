Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Street light scam: Court rejects Capt Sandeep Sandhu’s anticipatory bail plea

Street light scam: Court rejects Capt Sandeep Sandhu’s anticipatory bail plea

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 04:01 AM IST

Vigilance Bureau had on October 4 booked Sandhu in the alleged case pertaining to misappropriation of ₹65-lakh government grant meant for installation of streetlights in 26 villages

A Ludhiana court rejected the anticipatory bail plea Capt Sandeep Sandhu, accused in the street light scam. (HT File)
A Ludhiana court rejected the anticipatory bail plea Capt Sandeep Sandhu, accused in the street light scam. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The court of additional session judge Ajit Atri on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu, former political secretary to ex-chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in the alleged 65-lakh street light scam.

Vigilance Bureau (VB) had on October 4 booked Sandhu in the alleged case pertaining to misappropriation of 65-lakh government grant meant for installation of streetlights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet, Dakha sub-division, Ludhiana.

Sandhu, Congress’ current halqa in-charge for Dakha, has twice unsuccessfully contested assembly elections from Dakha constituency on the party ticket.

A total of six accused have been booked in the case so far. While three accused — block development and panchayat officer Satwinder Singh Kang, block samiti chairperson Lakhwinder Singh and village development officer Teja Singh have been arrested, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, Gaurav Sharma, owner of Amar Electrical Enterprises and Sandhu’s aide Harpreet Singh are yet to be arrested.

Vigilance officials, meanwhile, claim that the accused had released the payments to the company before installation of the street lights and found that the lights were purchased at higher-than-approved rates.

VB had earlier on October 8 conducted a raid at Sandhu’s Mohali residence for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out