Street vendor’s murder in Manimajra: Main accused, father, brother arrested

A day after a street vendor bled to death after being stabbed in the hand in Manimajra on Wednesday, police arrested three persons in connection with the case on Thursday. The stabbing took place during a physical altercation following an inspection by a municipal corporation team near Government Model School in Manimajra around 2 pm on Wednesday. (Getty image)

The trio was identified as Sameer, his father, Abdul, and brother Jhameel, who aided him in the murder of the victim, Devinder Kumar Bhola, said Chandigarh Police. All three are facing charges of murder.

The stabbing took place during a physical altercation following an inspection by a municipal corporation team near Government Model School in Manimajra around 2 pm on Wednesday. During the inspection, the team questioned several street vendors about unpaid fees. Tensions flared when Sameer learned that Devinder had directed the MC team to his shop. This led to a heated argument between the two vendors.

As the altercation escalated, Sameer allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon from his scooter and attacked Devinder, inflicting a severe stab wound on his left hand. Devinder was left bleeding profusely and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, but tragically succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to police, Devinder had been suffering from dengue and had a low platelet count, which exacerbated his condition and contributed to the excessive bleeding that ultimately led to his death.