Streetlights grant embezzlement case: Vigilance questions Sandeep Sandhu for three hours

The economic offence wing of the Vigilance Bureau on Thursday questioned Punjab Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu for over three hours at vigilance office, in connection with the streetlights grant embezzlement case in which he was named as one of the accused.

Ludhiana vigilance senior superintendent of police (economic offences wing) Suba Singh said Sandhu and two other persons — Harpreet Singh a close aide of Sandhu and Gaurav Sharma, owner of Amar Electrical Enterprises — were questioned for over three hours in relation to the case.

A total of six accused have been booked so far in the case, while three accused including — block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Satwinder Singh Kang, block samiti chairman Lakhwinder Singh and village development officer (VDO) Teja Singh have been arrested.

Sandhu had joined the investigation after Punjab and Haryana high court granted him anticipatory bail on January 5 with a condition that he will join investigation whenever vigilance summons him. Sandhu said he has full faith in the judicial system and he will report to the vigilance office whenever summoned.

Sandhu is currently Congress party’s halqa in-charge of Dakha. He is the ex-political secretary of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Sandhu had contested twice from Dakha unsuccessfully on Congress ticket.