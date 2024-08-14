 Strengthen public transport in Chandigarh: Kataria - Hindustan Times
Strengthen public transport in Chandigarh: Kataria

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2024 09:02 AM IST

During a meeting, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria asked transport department officers about how much work has been done in Chandigarh under the Centre’s scheme to promote tourism

During a review meeting with various UT departments, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday asked transport department officers to strengthen the public transport system in the city so that more and more people use Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses.

In Chandigarh, the share of private vehicles is high and instead of public transportation, most people prefer to travel in their vehicles. (HT Photo)
In Chandigarh, the share of private vehicles is high and instead of public transportation, most people prefer to travel in their vehicles. (HT Photo)

It would reduce the traffic congestion on the roads to some extent, he added. In Chandigarh, the share of private vehicles is high and instead of public transportation, most people prefer to travel in their vehicles.

During the meeting, the tourism department informed about the new tourist places developed in the city in the last few years. Kataria asked the officers about how much work has been done in Chandigarh under the Centre’s scheme to promote tourism and what is to be done next, and also instructed that the work be expedited to implement schemes, which also includes Swadesh Darshan.

Chandigarh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
