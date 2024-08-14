Strengthen public transport in Chandigarh: Kataria

During a review meeting with various UT departments, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday asked transport department officers to strengthen the public transport system in the city so that more and more people use Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses. In Chandigarh, the share of private vehicles is high and instead of public transportation, most people prefer to travel in their vehicles. (HT Photo)

It would reduce the traffic congestion on the roads to some extent, he added.

During the meeting, the tourism department informed about the new tourist places developed in the city in the last few years. Kataria asked the officers about how much work has been done in Chandigarh under the Centre’s scheme to promote tourism and what is to be done next, and also instructed that the work be expedited to implement schemes, which also includes Swadesh Darshan.