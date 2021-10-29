Strokes are preventable and treatable, says experts from CMCH

Timely recognition of stroke symptoms is crucial for its effective treatment through methods like clot busting drug injection and removal of clot using stent retriever, said Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian on Thursday. He is the principal of Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana, president of Indian Stroke Association and vice-president of World Stroke Organisation.

He was addressing a press conference at CMC on Thursday ahead of World Stroke Day. Dr Pandian added that In India, 18 lakh cases of stroke are reported every year and about 22% to 42% of the patients die within a month.

Dr Rajeswar, associate professor of neurology; said there are two types of strokes-- ischemic, when there is a blockage to one of the brain arteries, and rupture and leakage of blood from the artery called brain hemorrhage.

Stroke signs and symptoms can be recognized using the following acronym: FAST- F- drooping of one side of face, A-arm weakness, S-sudden trouble speaking and T- time to reach a stroke ready hospital, said Dr Vivek Agarwal, assistant professor at division of neurointervention. He added that early treatment is of paramount importance as it can reduce the disability associated with stroke. “Recent advances in stroke treatments have introduced newer treatments like removal of the clots that block the blood supply to the brain by using special stents called clot retrievals. These treatments are now only available at the neuro DSA lab of CMCH,” he added.

The risk factors for stroke are high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, irregular heart rhythm, excess alcohol intake, obesity, lack of physical activity and unhealthy diet, said Dr Vineet Jaison, associate professor of neurology. Stroke is preventable in 80% cases and screening for high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol annually is important. Control of all risk factors with regular exercise and a healthy diet can lead to prevention of stroke, said Dr Pandian. Dr. William Bhatti, director of CMC, appreciated the efforts of the neurology department.