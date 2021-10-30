Strong Africa-Haryana ties top priority, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state government will engage with African countries to develop frameworks of cooperation, maintain brotherhood, and promote cultural exchange and people-to-people contact.

Addressing the delegates on the second day of the Haryana-Africa Conclave, the CM said today the world is at crossroads of transformation.

“New technology and digital interfaces are creating a world which is opening new opportunities as well as challenges. New processes and products are opening new ways of economic development,” Khattar said.

Diplomats from 12 African countries – Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, Nigeria, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Senegal, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Ghana – are attending the conclave.

Khattar said discussions during the conclave will help create stronger Haryana-Africa ties on socio economic development.

Assuring the visiting countries of Haryana’s support, the CM said Africa will be one of our top priorities. “We will build as much local capacity and create as many local opportunities as possible. It will be on terms that will be comfortable for you, will liberate your potential and not constrain your future. We will keep our markets open and make it easier and more attractive to trade with Haryana. We already have a significant trade and businesses with Africa and will support our industry to work in Africa, he added.

He assured that Haryana’s experience with the digital revolution will be harnessed to support Africa’s development, improve delivery of public services, extend education and health services, spread digital literacy, expand financial inclusion, and mainstream the marginalised.

The CM said Africa has approximately 60% of the world’s arable land, but produces just around 10% of the global output. Similarly, Haryana constitutes 1.5% of India’s area, yet contributes 15% of its agricultural produce.

“We will work with you to improve Africa’s agriculture through long-term engagements in sharing and implementing the best practices in the sector,” he said while addressing the diplomats.

Khattar said since the state government believes in communication and transparency, an accountable governance mechanism in the form of Right to Service and use of auto appeal software has been implemented.

