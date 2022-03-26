Struggle not over yet, will revive agitation if need be: Tikait

Mohali: Sending out a message of unity, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that their struggle was not over yet and if the government feels that the umbrella body of farmer unions is divided, it is mistaken as the farmers will continue to fight for their rights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tikait, who was addressing members of the Kisan Morcha of more than 35 farmer unions and social organisations near Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Mohali, said they will revive the agitation if need be.

Earlier, the farmers took out a tractor march to the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh but were stopped by the Chandigarh Police at the YPS chowk.

They then sat on a dharna near the Geeta Mandir on the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

On the simmering anger of farmers, Dr Darshan Pal said they are fighting for their rights. The promises made to them were not fulfilled. Their main demands are withdrawal of the Dam Safety Act-2021 passed by Parliament to hand over the waters and power of the dams built on the rivers of the country to corporate houses and revocation of the decision to end permanent representation of Punjab and Haryana members in the BBMB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They have been seeking action against those responsible for distorting Sikh history in the textbooks of Punjab School Education Board, dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni, the main conspirator behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, cancellation of false cases against farmers and release of those behind bars, and a law on MSP for all crops, Pal said.

Later, a 35-member delegation led by farm leaders, including Rakesh Tikait and Dr Darshan Pal, submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit. They also handed the charter of their demands to the Haryana governor.