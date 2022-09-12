Struggling to survive in Abohar sanctuary, blackbucks may soon gallop in a new home

Changed land use pattern and attacks by feral dogs and stray cattle, have pushed the majestic blackbuck – the state animal of Punjab – to the “verge of extinction” in the Abohar Wildlife Sanctuary in Fazilka, their only home in the state. Now, wildlife officials are scouting for new homes for the protected antelope to revive their dwindling numbers.

Officials of the state forest and wildlife department and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, are on the look out for suitable habitats for the state animal, especially in the wildlife sanctuaries in Punjab.

Punjab chief wildlife warden Praveen Kumar said, “Blackbucks are on the verge of extinction in the state as their natural habitat in the Abohar Wildlife Sanctuary is threatened by heavy cultivation. They are also being killed by dogs and stray cattle. Many of them have migrated to Haryana and Rajasthan.”

Over the weekend, wildlife officials carried out a survey at the Bir Aishwan Wildlife Sanctuary, which is also known as Sohian Bir in Sangrur and Bir Moti Bagh in Patiala. The team from the Wildlife Institute of India was led by Dr Habib Bilal and Dr Samrat. Senior officials of the state, including Punjab chief wildlife warden Praveen Kumar, chief conservator (wildlife) Gitanjali, divisional forest officer Monika Devi Yadav and Cabinet minister Aman Arora also accompanied them.

Proposal to revamp Sohian Bir

There is a proposal to revamp Sohian Bir, which is spread over an area of 700 acres, to suit the blackbuck’s habitat, and develop the sanctuary as an eco-tourism centre.

The chief wildlife warden said, “We are looking to find a new home for the blackbucks to save them from extinction. The team from the Wildlife Institute of India has made some observations at Sohian Bir. We have asked them to share their recommendations in writing.”

Yadav said, “ A survey was conducted to find out whether the sanctuary is suitable for the survival of the blackbuck or changes are needed in its flora and fauna. Semi-arid plains, scattered sand dunes, mounds and intermittent fallow barren land are suitable for the survival of the blackbuck.”

Once officials zero-in on suitable habitats, a proposal will be sent to the state wildlife board headed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. After clearance, the proposal will be sent to the Central Wildlife Board for final approval.

Sohian Bir to be eco-tourism centre: Aman Arora

Punjab information and public relations minister Aman Arora has said Sohian Bir is to be developed into an eco-tourism centre by the state government, and that he will soon take up the matter with the CM.

The minister said, “Around two-and-a-half months ago, Punjab minister of forests and wildlife protection Lal Chand Kataruchak and I visited the sanctuary. We have been working with wild officials to revive the nature reserve since then.”

