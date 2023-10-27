Stubble burning: Amritsar continues to top charts, but overall count dips

Among all the districts in Punjab, Amritsar is still topping the chart in terms of total farm fire incidents reported this harvest season. The area falling in Amritsar and Tarn Taran is one of the hotspots of the farm fires due to early maturing varieties of paddy sown in the area.

Farmers burn stubble after harvest on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday. (AFP)

Till October 26, Amritsar has reported 934 cases, followed by Patiala 406 and Taran Taran 386.

However, the experts believe that the overall count is expected to be less in comparison to last year when 1542 cases were reported from the district.

On October 26, the district’s count stood at 934, while in 2022 on the corresponding date, it was 1,085. In 2021 the total stubble burning cases in the district were 947.

“If we compare dates of current and previous year, the district has reported 151 lesser fire incidents till October 25. This is a sizeable improvement”, said Jatinder Singh Gill, chief agriculture officer (CAO).

Endorsing this fact, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) XEN Sukhdev Singh, said, “This trend is not only being witnessed in Amritsar alone but across the state. Going by this trend, we are strongly expecting a reduction in the total number of farm fire incidents, especially in the hotspots by the end of the season”.

Sukhdev Singh said the dip can also be attributed to ex-situ and in-situ methods adopted by the farmers.

“PPCB and other departments of the government focused methods of residue management which are now becoming popular among the farmers. In the Tarn Taran district, bailer machines are working in the fields on a large scale. This is happening for the first time. This trend will definitely reduce the number this year,” he said.

Over ₹80L fine imposed on farmers

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said, “Till October 23, a fine of ₹8,07,500 has been imposed on the farmers in 323 cases”. The administration is continuing to impose environmental compensation for the defaulting rice growers, he added.

Stubble trouble

Amritsar farm fire count till Oct 25

2021: 947

2022: 1085

2023: 934

Total cases in district

2022: 1542

2021: 2175

