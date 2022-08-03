Stubble burning: Punjab, Haryana asked to ensure supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation
New Delhi
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to formulate a policy to ensure continuous supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation and co-firing in thermal power plants.
Co-firing of paddy straw pellets (up to 10%) with coal in thermal power plants is one of the important ex-situ stubble management strategies.
Paddy straw is also used in waste-to-energy plants, brick kilns and end products such as pellets, bio-fuels (bio-ethanol, compressed bio gas), particle board, panel furniture and packaging material.
Paddy straw burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.
Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.
Punjab generates around 20 million tonnes of paddy straw annually. Haryana and eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh produce around 7.5 million tonnes and 0.75 million tonnes of paddy straw on an average.
The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), a potential major user of paddy straw in thermal power plants, had earlier told the commission that it is technically feasible to co-fire paddy straw-based pellets (5% to 10%) along with coal.
It said that efforts have been initiated for the use up to 5 million tonnes of biomass pellets per annum in 17 plants.
The air quality panel has now directed the states to formulate a policy framework for “ensuring assured and continuous supply of raw material to plants utilising paddy crop residue”.
It also asked the states to utilise paddy straw pellets in their own thermal power plants in the NCR region “since huge quality of straw is available proximate to TPPs”.
States have been advised to develop low-cost, long-term paddy straw storage facilities and facilitate setting up of paddy straw pelletising units at strategic geographic locations to optimise supply chain logistics.
-
Police arrest four for snatching gold chains during palkhi processions
The Pune police crime branch unit no 6 has arrested four persons for chain snatching during palkhi processions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been identified as Shankar Shivaji Pawar (23), Mahendra Suresh Argade (26), Nitin Chagan Kakade (22) and Prashant Chagan Tak (26) from Pathardi in Ahmednagar district. Police recovered 24 tola golden ornaments worth Rs 12,24,000 and two mobile sets worth Rs 1,30,000 from the accused.
-
Proposed electricity bill: Power men to hold nationwide protests on August 9
Power employees will hold protests at all the districts headquarters in the country on August 9, the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, to protest the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and will proceed on strike the day the Centre moves the bill in Parliament, A decision in this regard was taken in the national convention convened by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) in Delhi on Tuesday.
-
Another case lodged against ex-MP Atiq, Ali, his aides
Another case of attempt to murder was lodged against former MP Atiq Ahmad's son Ali and his associates on Monday at Puramufti police station. Atiq has also been made an accused in the case as a conspirator of the attack on property dealer Mohd Zeeshan aka Janu. He was attacked by Ali earlier in December 2021 in Kareli area. Ali who was absconding in the earlier case, had surrendered before the court on Saturday.
-
Farmers call off proposed stir after meeting Mann
The farmer unions on Tuesday called off their proposed agitation from August 3 after their meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann who accepted most of their “genuine demands”. Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) and several other farmer organisations had announced the protest against the state government over issues including the non-payment of sugarcane dues and compensation for cotton crop damaged by whitefly.
-
Breastfeeding week: Human milk bank at Sassoon sees rise in donors
After two years of pandemic, the human milk bank in city-based Sassoon General Hospital has seen a rise in milk donors. Officials noted that the yearly collection of 2020 was less than the milk collected till August this year. Dr Aarti Kinikar, professor at BJ Medical College and head of the paediatrics department at Sassoon General Hospital noted that there is more need of awareness to breastfeed infants till the age of six months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics