Student found dead in Patiala sports varsity hostel

A first-year student at Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, was found dead in his hostel room under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night.

The body of the victim, aged 23, was handed over to his kin after post-mortem at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The report stated that the patient had died of respiratory depression (abnormal retention of carbon dioxide in the blood due to the poor exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen within the lungs). Doctors added that some prick marks were found on the deceased’s body, raising suspicion of drug overdose. The victim’s viscera samples have been sent to the state laboratory to check for the presence of drugs in the body.

Civil lines station house officer Harjinder Singh said inquest proceedings have been started under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Vice-chancellor Lt Gen GS Cheema (retd) confirmed the death of the student, however, disconnected the call when asked about the suspicion of substance abuse.

