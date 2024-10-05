Ludhiana: Student sends hoax bomb threat ‘to play a prank’ on school

A hoax email sent to a private school by an unidentified sender sent the police into a tizzy on Saturday morning. The unidentified sender warned the school administrators that Sri Guru Harkrishan Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Dhandra, would be blown up as an explosive had been already planted on the premises. Later, the police found that the email was sent by a Class 9 student of the same school. Police inspecting the premises of Sri Guru Harkrishan Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Dhandra, Ludhiana, after a bomb threat was received on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the police, the student had created an email account for the task. Tracing the IP address of the device used in sending the email, the police traced the 15-year-old boy, who is a YouTuber. The police also found involvement of his online friend from Bihar in sending the threatening email. The police questioned the minor, who claimed he sent the email to play a prank on the school.

The school authorities came to know about the threat in the morning.

On receiving the message, the school was immediately closed to ensure the safety of students and staff. The police officials along with the dog squad and anti-sabotage teams rushed to the scene to assess the situation.

Police teams conducted a thorough search of the school premises, checking every corner for any potential threats. The technical team traced the gadget used in sending the email and traced the sender who is a Class 9 student of the same school.

The principal of the school stated that on receiving the email they informed the police and declared a day off for the students, citing safety concerns.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, SHO at Sadar Police station, stated that it was a prank played by a student. He was released after questioning and no legal action was taken against him as he is a minor.

The student told the police that it was the idea of his online friend to send the mail, and he had advised against it. The student also told the police that he had tried to delete the email, but it was sent by mistake.

He met his online friend on the chatting platform, Discord, where they discussed strategies about Free Fire India, an online game they played together.