Students appear for NEET exam in Chandigarh
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday and over 18.72 lakh students gave the exam throughout India. Various city schools also served as centres for the exam.
Students could be seen lined up outside centres from 12.45 pm onwards for the exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm.
Harjit Singh, who gave the exam at the Sector 22 centre, said, “Physics was completely single-step formula based, but biology and chemistry were lengthy. It was similar to last year’s exam. Another student here, Shivam Joshi said, “Biology and physics were easy, but I found chemistry to be challenging. The exam was theory based and the extra 20 minutes provided in the exam this year was a big advantage.”
Analysing the paper, Kunal Singh who runs a coaching centre in the city said, “The beauty of the paper was the presence of assertion-reasoning and theoretical statement type questions in all three subjects to test the logical and conceptual temperament of candidates.”
“No question was out of syllabus and 29 questions out of 200 were directly copied from last year’s exam. An average candidate should be able to score over 500,” he added.
Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall
Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.
Punjab: Rampant use of weedicide on ‘moong’ has experts worried
Rampant use of weedicides on the standing crop of green gram or summer 'moong' to speed up its thrashing and reduce time to prepare fields for paddy sowing has experts worried. Officials of the state agriculture department confirm that farmers are using paraquat dichloride (one of the most widely used herbicides) to kill plants of the short-duration legume. This method to expedite harvesting is not recommended by farm experts, they say.
70kg heroin seizure: Gujarat cops arrest man from Punjab
Bhuj: A man has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the seizure of heroin by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Deepak Kingar, was produced before a special court of judge Chirag Shah who remanded him to the ATS custody till July 27, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami.
Ayodhya ready for first Sawan after Covid restrictions
Ayodhya administration will be facing its first major challenge after lifting Covid restrictions on the occasion of the first Monday of the holy Sawan month when a large number of devotees are expected to arrive in the temple town. The Sawan fair is a major attraction for people arriving in Ayodhya from adjoining districts, including Barabanki, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Bahraich. Kanwariyas will also arrive in Ayodhya along with devotees from adjoining districts.
Habitual thief arrested for stealing ₹1 lakh in Chandigarh
Police on Friday night arrested a 32-year-old habitual thief for allegedly stealing ₹1 lakh as well as gold and silver items from a house in Burail village. The accused, Jitender Singh of Burail village, broke into the house of Manish Kumar of Burail, who works as a building contractor. Police said the accused was a habitual thief and a drug addict. He had previously been lodged in jail in a theft case.
