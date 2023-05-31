Chandigarh Chitkara student shines at National Tech Week

Chitkara International School’s Class 12 student Arryan Madhu Chitkara presented his project, “The Communicator Mask”, during the National Technology Week 2023, which was held under the theme “School to Startup - Igniting Young Minds to Innovate” May 11 to 14 at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. “The Communicator Mask”, which was developed as a solution to addressing mask-related communication barriers, common during the Covid-19 pandemic, and affected the people with hearing disorders, makes use of technology to enhance voice clarity while ensuring safety and protection of the speaker.

Chandigarh Chitkara International School’s Class 12 student Arryan Madhu Chitkara. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

₹1.1 crore sanctioned for parking at P’kula courts

Panchkula Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday announced that an estimate of ₹1.1 crore has been sanctioned for construction of parking at district court. He was interacting with the members of the DBA Panchkula on Tuesday. Gupta said the estimated budget for construction has already been provided to PWD (building and roads). He said the construction of parking will commence after getting clearance from the high court’s construction committee. The DBA also urged Gupta to get the nallah flowing alongside the court to be covered.

Awareness drive for e-rickshaws begins

Chandigarh Chandigarh Traffic Police on Tuesday initiated a campaign to raise awareness among the e-rickshaw drivers regarding traffic rules and guidelines, which are mandatory for registration and driving on city roads. During the campaign many e-rickshaw/e-cart drivers were apprised about the rules. “A few of the drivers have started wearing uniforms and got the registration of e-rickshaw/e-carts, for their own safety and for other road users as well. We will continue this drive to create awareness among drivers,” a traffic officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU exams scheduled for today postponed

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) authorities have postponed all exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students that were to be held on Wednesday. The decision has been taken due to administrative reasons, and a fresh date for the exams will be notified later.

PGGC-11 pays homage to martyr Joy Lal

Chandigarh Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, paid homage to Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force deputy commandant Joy Lal, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. An alumni, Lal was awarded a medal for his commendable services in the ITBP force. There was a wreath laying ceremony that was carried out with full honour to pay respect to the son of the college on his martyrdom day May 39 1999. Principal Sangam Dutta Kapoor thanked his wife Geeta Lal for her presence in his alma mater.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa Day marked at Punjab Raj Bhawan

Chandigarh Punjab Raj Bhawan on Tuesday marked the 36 Goa Foundation Day. The event, which commemorates the formation of the state of Goa, witnessed a gathering of dignitaries, government officials and other guests, who joined together to honour the rich cultural heritage of Goa. The event was organised in collaboration with the Goan community residing in Punjab and Chandigarh and aimed at strengthening the bond between people of Goa and Punjab/Chandigarh and to celebrate the unity and diversity of India.