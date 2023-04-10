Ludhiana administration invites students for art contest on April 15

The district administration has invited students of government and private schools of Ludhiana to participate in the art competition schedule to held on World Art Day falling on April 15. Interested students are requested to send their entries to their schools’ principals by April 14.

In a video message to students, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the administration would organise an art competition on World Art Day and asked the students to use their imagination, creative skills and submit drawing, painting or any model related to any subject, social message or other issues.

The administration will not only honour the best artworks but will also display them in the administrative complex , she added.

The DC said the administration would collect their artworks from schools and a jury of artists will select the best entries.