Submit probe reports against hospitals to district panels: HC

The high court on Thursday directed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to submit probe reports on allegations of overcharging against hospitals and labs with the district-level nodal committees.

A high court bench monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the two states and the UT said the nodal committees will keep these reports in a sealed cover, which the court may examine at the appropriate stage.

The high court bench also said that the rates for RAT and RT-PCR tests in both the states and UT should be uniform and asked Haryana and Chandigarh to consider bringing it down to Punjab level, which has fixed charges of ₹350 for RAT and ₹450 for the RT-PCR. The bench also exhorted Punjab and Haryana government to bring down HRCT (chest) rates to ₹1,800, as fixed by the UT.

The court also observed that ICU control rooms be set up by hospitals for sharing information regarding the medical condition of a patient with the kith and kin.

The court appreciated the services rendered by frontline workers and also asked both the states and UT to furnish details of those who shirk their duties in these difficult times to the nodal committees, which the court would examine at the appropriate stage.

Positivity rate down to 2.98% in Punjab: AG

Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda told the high court that the positivity rate in the state has come down to 2.98% in urban and 3.74% in rural areas. On May 18, the state had told the court that in the first half of May, the case positivity rate was 16% and 9.98%, respectively.

Nanda further told the court that an expert committee has examined the issue of black fungus and issued advisories. Besides, injectable drug amphotericin-B has been procured but is still short of the demand and the intervention of the Centre is required, Nanda told the court, adding that the Centre has also been requested for providing more ventilators, particularly for paediatric use.

Reacting to various demands raised, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain assured the court that needful will be done without any delay. He further assured that any demand from Chandigarh and of Haryana will also be considered forthwith and necessary steps will be taken. The case will now be taken up on June 28.