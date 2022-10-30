Subsidy delays, no incentives force farmers to set stubble afire: PAU study

Absence of incentives for small farmers, misconceptions about high input costs for stubble management machinery, lack of training and delays in subsidy disbursal are among the reasons why the state government’s drive against farm fires isn’t producing expected results, a study conducted by the economics department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has found.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report titled ‘Impact assessment study of central sector scheme for promotion of agricultural mechanisation for in-situ paddy stubble management in Punjab’, funded by the state department of agriculture and farm welfare in 2020- 21, studied 110 villages in 22 districts of the state.

PAU’s economics and sociology department head Kamal Vatta, who along with principal economist Sanjay Kumar, economist Amit Gularia and others, conducted the study, said they spoke to 2,160 farmers, including 1,320 adopters and 840 non-adopters of paddy stubble management interventions.

“Over 97% farmers believe that stubble management requires high-powered tractors. They also stated that it increases the financial burden on them. More than 80% reported shortage of tractors, machinery and skilled manpower to operate them,” said Vatta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The study also found that farmers were largely unaware that in-situ management of stubble reduces the need for use of fertilisers, insecticides and weedicide and that it increases the yield for the next crop.

Almost 90% farmers were aware that paddy stubble burning leads to deterioration of air quality, and increases the incidence of smog, found the study. (HT Photo)

Farmers aware of effect of farm fires on AQI, health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Almost 90% farmers were aware that paddy stubble burning leads to deterioration of air quality, and increases the incidence of smog, found the study.

Most farmers (84-92 %), also agreed that stubble burning increases respiratory problems, irritation in the eyes and causes suffering to pro-morbid persons, elderly people, pregnant women, and children.

Large farmers are early adopters

Principal economist Sanjay Kumar said educated farmers, agriculturists with large landholding or those having alternative sources of income or educated heads of the family are more open to opting for mechanised stubble management methods. Villages with dominance of short-duration varieties showed a larger extent of paddy stubble management.

During the study it was found that only a small proportion of farmers could avail subsidy on the stubble managment machinery. Only 14.3% respondents applied for the subsidy, and 10% could obtain it. Most adopters find that machines are overpriced and dilute the benefits of subsidies, stated Sanjay Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}