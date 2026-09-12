Substandard road work: VB books Mansa civic officials, contractor over ₹2.62-lakh loss

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a criminal case against a road construction contractor and concerned officials of the Mansa municipal council for allegedly causing a ₹2.62-lakh loss to the state exchequer by using substandard construction material and inflated payments. The VB alleged that instead of executing the work along the entire stretch covered under the tender, the contractor constructed only a portion of the road from Gagowal-wali Gali towards Chhoti Mansa. (HT File Photo/for representation only)

According to a VB spokesperson, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by a resident of Ward 5, New Kachehri Road, Mansa. The civic body awarded a contract for repairing a road from Gagowal-wali Gali on New Kachehri Road to the municipal boundary at Mansa Khurd.

The VB alleged that instead of executing the work along the entire stretch covered under the tender, the contractor constructed only a portion of the road from Gagowal-wali Gali towards Chhoti Mansa.

A physical inspection ordered by the Mansa deputy commissioner found deficiencies in the work. Laboratory tests of samples collected during the inspection also reportedly showed that the material used did not meet the prescribed compressive-strength standards, the VB said.

The bureau further cited an inspection report by the executive engineer, Punjab Mandi Board, Bathinda, which found that the rates charged for the work were substantially higher than the government-approved rates, resulting in an alleged overpayment of ₹2.62 lakh.

The VB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at its Bathinda police station against the contractor and concerned officials. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.