Over 1K families rescued from flood-affected areas in Punjab's Ferozepur

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
Jul 13, 2023 10:33 PM IST

The Ferozepur administration, along with the Army and the BSF, have successfully carried out the evacuation of over a thousand families from the submerged villages

In the past seventy-two hours, the Ferozepur administration, along with the Army and the BSF, successfully carried out the evacuation of over a thousand families from the submerged villages.

Among the evacuees were more than two dozen expectant mothers, who were given priority during the rescue mission. (HT Photo)
Among the evacuees were more than two dozen expectant mothers, who were given priority during the rescue mission.

Among the evacuees were more than two dozen expectant mothers, who were given priority during the rescue mission.Deputy commissioner, Ferozepur Rajesh Dhiman said, “Rescue teams evacuated over 28 pregnant women while several persons were rescued from Kaluwala, Gajniwala, Dona Mathar, Sultanwala, Nijam Wala, and Muthianwalai villages.”

Although some villages did not experience rainfall, their proximity to the Sutlej River led to their submergence due to the excessive water release over the past three days.

To facilitate the evacuation process, two batteries from the Army, comprising 60 personnel each, one BSF squad, and several police officials were deployed. They utilised ten motorboats and numerous wooden boats.

In addition, more than 18 relief camps were set up to accommodate the evacuated individuals. These camps provided food, medical assistance, drinking water, beds, and animal fodder. Meanwhile, around two dozen teams from the health department were deployed to provide medical aid to the affected individuals. Ambulances were on standby at the evacuation sites to ensure prompt medical assistance for the villagers.

Minister of power and local government, Harbhajan Singh on Thursday visited the flood-affected villages, including Hazara Singh Wala and distributed relief material. Meanwhile with the reduction of discharge of water from Harike, Hussainiwala headworks, the water level in the Satluj River has gradually decreased, which brought relief to inhabitants.

Meanwhile, a portion of a bridge at Hajara Singh Wala village over the Sutlej river caved in Thursday, affecting the connectivity of more than twenty villages.

“With the help of BSF jawans, we are trying to fill this breach using soil bags,” said Harbhajan Singh, former sarpanch of the village.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Zira) Gagandeep Singh said the administration is trying to make temporary repairs and restore the bridge connectivity at the earliest possible.

