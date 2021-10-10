Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Successive govts failed to formulate policy to secure jobs for Punjab youth: Bhagwant Mann
chandigarh news

Successive govts failed to formulate policy to secure jobs for Punjab youth: Bhagwant Mann

The lack of policy often leads to candidates from other states occupying public and private sector jobs in Punjab, says state Aam Aadmi Party chief
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Bhagwant Mann on Saturday alleged that the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) governments failed to come up with a policy to secure jobs in public and private sectors for the youth of the state.

In a press statement, the Sangrur MP claimed that this often leads to candidates from other states occupying public and private sector jobs in Punjab.

Mann said the latest example of this is the inclusion of 51-71 percent candidates from other states in the merit list of various posts in the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

“According to the list released by PSTCL, 64 of a total of 95 posts of assistant linemen (general category) have been filled by candidates from other states. Similarly, 28 of the 39 posts of assistant sub-station attendants have been taken by candidates from other states. Besides, 28 of the 54 posts of junior engineer (sub-station), four of the 11 posts of assistant engineer were given to candidates from other states,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

The Congress in the run-up to the assembly polls had promised ‘ghar-ghar rozgar (jobs in every household) to the people of Punjab but failed miserably, the AAP leader said.

“While the people of Punjab cannot even buy land in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, but residents of other states can buy agricultural land here and get jobs. This clearly means that the Congress and the Badals-led governments have been asleep,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akali Dal-BSP alliance reaches out to OBCs, promises 27% reservation in government sector

It’s fishy business at Ludhiana meat shops

No big-fat wedding, Punjab CM Channi’s son to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony today

Harsimrat for SC-monitored probe into Lakhimpuri deaths
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP