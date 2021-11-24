Successive govts lacked will to address Punjab’s problems, says Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the successive governments in Punjab lacked will to address state’s problems and exhorted people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) if they needed results.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a meeting of traders and industrialists in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, Sisodia said the AAP government in Delhi had realised almost impossible results with its willpower.

“We will not copy paste the Delhi model, but taking inspiration from the Delhi leadership, Punjab’s problems would be solved in consultation with the locals, he said.

Punjab is facing problem of unemployment and financial indebtedness, which he said could be overcome by promoting trade and industry.

“A prosperous industry can generate employment and improve the fiscal health of the state. Without levying additional taxes, we can improve state’s economy and we have achieved it in Delhi,” he said, claiming that if voted to power, AAP would take the stakeholders on board to solve impending issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}