: Sudden showers accompanied with cool breeze brought the much-needed respite from the scorching heat to the residents of Ludhiana and its surrounding areas on Saturday evening. Sudden rainfall brings cheer from searing heat in Ludhiana

The rainfall came as a relief after days of scorching temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The mercury soared in Ludhiana, with Samrala recording the highest temperature in Punjab at 44.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain spells and thundershowers in the city starting from Monday, offering further relief to residents.

The weather in Punjab is expected to take a turn as the meteorological department issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain. Observatory has warned of adverse weather conditions with wind speeds reaching around 40 to 50 kilometers per hour or even higher in the coming days.

Authorities have advised people to avoid going out during this period, postpone agricultural activities, and refrain from standing under trees and electric poles.

According to IMD, Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days predicts a cloudy sky on Monday, followed by a partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thunder showers on Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with sporadic rain or thunder showers.

