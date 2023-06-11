Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sudden rainfall brings cheer from searing heat in Ludhiana

Sudden rainfall brings cheer from searing heat in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2023 12:25 AM IST

The mercury soared in Ludhiana, with Samrala recording the highest temperature in Punjab at 44.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday

: Sudden showers accompanied with cool breeze brought the much-needed respite from the scorching heat to the residents of Ludhiana and its surrounding areas on Saturday evening.

Sudden rainfall brings cheer from searing heat in Ludhiana
Sudden rainfall brings cheer from searing heat in Ludhiana

The rainfall came as a relief after days of scorching temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The mercury soared in Ludhiana, with Samrala recording the highest temperature in Punjab at 44.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain spells and thundershowers in the city starting from Monday, offering further relief to residents.

The weather in Punjab is expected to take a turn as the meteorological department issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain. Observatory has warned of adverse weather conditions with wind speeds reaching around 40 to 50 kilometers per hour or even higher in the coming days.

Authorities have advised people to avoid going out during this period, postpone agricultural activities, and refrain from standing under trees and electric poles.

According to IMD, Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 2.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days predicts a cloudy sky on Monday, followed by a partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thunder showers on Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with sporadic rain or thunder showers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rainfall ludhiana
rainfall ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out