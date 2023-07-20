Sudden spike in maternal mortality sends Punjab health dept in a tizzy

Chandigarh

The state has reported 87 deaths during pregnancy, childbirth and post-childbirth between April and June . (Representational Photo)

Punjab has witnessed a sudden spike in maternal mortality with 87 deaths being reported during pregnancy, childbirth and post-childbirth in three months between April and June.

The disturbing figures has sent the state health department in a tizzy with the authorities seeking reports from civil surgeons.

A letter shot off to the civil surgeons by the Punjab health department reveals that the highest number of maternal deaths have been reported from four districts --- Amritsar 16, Tarn Taran 10, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur seven each between April and June.

The development is seen as a setback to the efforts of the state government to promote institutional deliveries to check maternal mortality ratio (MMR).

According to a recently released data by the Registrar General of India, Punjab improved the MMR by 14% with maternal deaths coming down from 129 to 105 per lakh live births in 2022.

The health department has sought details of every maternal death to know the reasons behind the sudden spike in the mortality. The civil surgeons have been asked to give their reports this week.

Assistant director, maternal and child health, Dr Vineet Nagpal said the spike in maternal deaths in Punjab is a cause of concern. “The Punjab health department has flagged the issue with the civil surgeons after getting reports of deaths. We have sought detailed reports on every death,” she said.

There are various factors, including death in accidents or deaths due to other ailments, which could have led to high maternal mortality, she added.

Punjab had been giving thrust on the institutional deliveries, especially in government run institutions, and had been applauded by various agencies for the successful implementation of facilities in the field of maternal and childcare. These include operationalisation of 34 dedicated mother and child hospitals, high percentage of institutional deliveries, and implementation of Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB), Surakshit Matritva Ashwasan (SUMAN), Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karaykram (JSSK), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) schemes.

Besides, the National Midwifery Training Institute (NMTI) has been commissioned at the Mata Kaushalya School of Nursing at Patiala where international midwifery educators from New Zealand, England and Kenya have been deployed by the state government in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund to teach the first batch of midwifery educators.

Punjab is the third state to start this prestigious institution among 16 states selected for this purpose. Moreover, Punjab is successfully implementing the extended Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritav Abhiyan (PMSMA) through which all high-risk pregnant women are being tracked and they are being provided with additional three antenatal care (ANC) coverage which are done by a medical officer at the nearest health institution. Each high-risk pregnant woman is provided with a transport assistance of ₹100 per visit.

