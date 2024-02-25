Sudipto Sen shares unwavering commitment to truth in cinema at Chitra Bharati Film Festival

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, writer and director of the movie “The Kerala Story”, on Saturday expressed his intention to portray reality, even if it might be unsettling for some. Filmmaker Sudipto Sen (right) speaking during the fifth Chitra Bharati Film Festival in Panchkula on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the master class held as part of the fifth Chitra Bharati Film Festival in Panchkula, he said rather than opting for a balanced approach as typically seen in Indian films, he aimed for a more straightforward depiction, even if caused discomfort.

“There will be more uncomfortable truths in my next film ‘Bastar’. Now the era of such films will continue in the country,” he said.

Describing the Hindi movie industry as “politically biased”, Sen said till now, Islamo-Maoist ideas were dominant in Bollywood, but now the situation was changing.

Looking to inspire artistes associated with all genres of film production, he said, “If you have truth and want to make a film from your heart, no problem will be able to stop you. I am saying this from my experience.”

Sharing his experience, he said he faced financial and other problems while making “The Kerala Story”, and thought of returning to his hometown Jalpaiguri in West Bengal several times. But when he narrated his story to producer Vipul Shah, tears started flowing from his eyes. “The film went on to rake in more than ₹700 crore and was watched by more than 5.5 crore people in theatres. I had decided that I will not compromise with my dreams. I was just looking for an opportunity and nature provided one,” he said.

India is a country based on spirituality: Dr Manmohan Vaidya

Dr Manmohan Vaidya, co-secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, also addressed the master class, sharing India was a special country based on spirituality. “Indian culture accepts the country’s diversity. If film is art, then like every art, it should be based on ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. If you understand India properly, you will bring that Indian idea in your small films also. India is now waking up and the effective medium to awaken it is short films and documentaries. The rise of India has started and will continue,” he said.

Veteran film and television actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhishthira in TV show “Mahabharata” said, “If everything is changing, then films are also changing. For the rise of India, we will have to fight like Mahabharata. We will have to leave negative thinking and adopt positivity. After serials like Ramayana and Mahabharata, the thinking of India has changed, which is in the interest of the country.”

Filmmaker Ashok Sharan, who has helmed more than 200 tribal films, said he will produce tribal films through his life. Mona Sarin, who has been making women-centric TV serials and films for almost 30 years, said her new film raised awareness against bullying and was being screened by CBSE in every school. Vignesh, an IT engineer from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, spoke about his movie “Thunai (Partner)”, a story of an old man supported by an old woman.