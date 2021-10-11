Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Suicide in Mohali: Gym trainer shoots himself in front of wife
Suicide in Mohali: Gym trainer shoots himself in front of wife

The 35-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself with a countrymade pistol at his house at Lakhnaur village in Mohali on Saturday night
The man was working as a gym trainer in Sector 91, Mohali, for the past five years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 12:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 35-year-old gym trainer committed suicide by shooting himself at his house at Lakhnaur village in Mohali on Saturday night.

The man, who was working at a gym in Sector 91 for the past five years, had liquor after returning home on Saturday night. Around 11pm, he came out of his room and pointed a countrymade pistol at his temple.

As his wife ran towards him to stop him, he pressed the trigger and died on the spot. On the wife’s statement, police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the man’s unidentified friend who had given him the pistol.

Investigating officer Bir Singh said preliminary interrogation revealed that the victim had got the pistol two days ago. He was disturbed over the fact that a criminal case had been registered against him following a scuffle in Kharar a few months ago.

After the postmortem, the body has been handed over to the family members.

