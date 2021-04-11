Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir accuses Amarinder of compromising state’s interests
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday accused Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh of being “hand in glove” with the BJP-led Centre and “compromising” state’s interests besides “punishing” farmers for protesting against the three farm laws
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)

“Forget fighting for the rights of the state, Amarinder does not even raise the issues affecting its people with the central government,” Badal alleged in a statement here. The Akali Dal chief alleged the CM had time and again agreed with all the “anti-farmer” steps taken by the central government.

The CM is “afraid” of the central government, he said, adding that the farm agitation would not have started had Amarinder taken prompt action when the agricultural ordinances were promulgated. At that time, the chief minister was part of the committee in which the farm ordinances were discussed, said the SAD chief.

Badal said the CM indulged in a “drama” of opposing the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme which he had agreed to implement from this year.

“Amarinder even assured farmers and ‘arhtiyas’ that the scheme would not be implemented in Punjab but the ministerial team led by Finance Minister Manpreet Badal meekly surrendered before the Centre.

