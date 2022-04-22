Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release
chandigarh news

Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal it is a matter of concern that the sentence review board had rejected the proposal for Bhullar’s release even Centre has granted the special remission; also points out Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal promised his release during Punjab elections
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on 1993 Delhi blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar ’s release. (HT File)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on 1993 Delhi blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar ’s release. (HT File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state’s sentence review board (SRB) about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison.

Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

The SAD president, in his letter to Delhi CM, said that it is a matter of concern that the SRB had rejected the proposal for Bhullar’s release even as Kejriwal had declared during Punjab polls that the board has been told to reconsider its earlier decision of blocking the release.

“The fact that the opposite occurred during the SRB meeting on March 3 raises questions on the commitment made by you in the matter,” Sukhbir wrote.

The SAD president also brought it to the notice of the Delhi CM that Bhullar’s release was being blocked even though Centre’s direction to give special remission to prisoners is binding on the state government. He appealed to the CM to personally intervene in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab captain Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 57 runs off 36 balls with eight boundaries, while opener Taniya scored 51 runs off 38 balls. (Representative image)

    Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai

    Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia's half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women's T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.

  • A team of doctors at the Advanced Cardiac Centre, PGIMER, under the guidance of Yash Paul Sharma, performed a novel TRIC valve device implant on an 80-year-old patient who was suffering from recurrent heart failure and was too sick to undergo open heart surgery. (HT File)

    PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients

    Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed a novel valve implantation procedure. Recurrent right-sided heart failure due to tricuspid valve leakage is an uncommon disease which mainly affects elderly people or people with a history of valve surgery. Treatment options for these patients are very limited, with high-risk open heart surgery and valve replacement being the only options.

  • The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost.

    Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann

    Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost. Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said most of the defaulters were from the state's cotton belt.

  • Dialysis unit at multi-specialty veterinary hospital of GADVASU in Ludhiana. (HT Photo )

    Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine

    The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University's (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine. Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.

  • The Palace on Wheels as 39 deluxe cabins and 2 super deluxe cabins with a total capacity of 82 passengers.

    Palace on Wheels to resume this September, drop in tariff likely: Official

    The luxury royal train, Palace on Wheels, which was halted in view of the Covid pandemic in 2020, will resume from September this year, a senior official said. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore is expected to soon ink a new agreement with the India Railways after multiple meetings on the topic, said a senior official familiar with the development.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out