Sukhbir asks Kejriwal to intervene for 1993 Delhi blast convict’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to apprise the state’s sentence review board (SRB) about the special remission granted by the Centre to Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar for his release from the prison.
Bhullar is currently serving life sentence in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.
The SAD president, in his letter to Delhi CM, said that it is a matter of concern that the SRB had rejected the proposal for Bhullar’s release even as Kejriwal had declared during Punjab polls that the board has been told to reconsider its earlier decision of blocking the release.
“The fact that the opposite occurred during the SRB meeting on March 3 raises questions on the commitment made by you in the matter,” Sukhbir wrote.
The SAD president also brought it to the notice of the Delhi CM that Bhullar’s release was being blocked even though Centre’s direction to give special remission to prisoners is binding on the state government. He appealed to the CM to personally intervene in the matter.
Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai
Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia's half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women's T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday. Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.
PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients
Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed a novel valve implantation procedure. Recurrent right-sided heart failure due to tricuspid valve leakage is an uncommon disease which mainly affects elderly people or people with a history of valve surgery. Treatment options for these patients are very limited, with high-risk open heart surgery and valve replacement being the only options.
Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost. Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said most of the defaulters were from the state's cotton belt.
Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine
The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University's (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine. Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.
Palace on Wheels to resume this September, drop in tariff likely: Official
The luxury royal train, Palace on Wheels, which was halted in view of the Covid pandemic in 2020, will resume from September this year, a senior official said. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore is expected to soon ink a new agreement with the India Railways after multiple meetings on the topic, said a senior official familiar with the development.
