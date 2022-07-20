Sukhbir Badal leads SAD protest at Jantar Mantar to demand release of Sikh prisoners

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are allegedly languishing in different jails across India even after the completion of their sentences.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal led the sit-in, during which Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s song “Rihai”, which raises the same issue and was removed from YouTube on the Union government’s complaint, was played out. Claiming that the SAD was ready to take on the central government to demand justice for the Sikh community, Sukhbir also asked Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal to sign the release orders of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, alleging that the file was pending with him for the past seven months.

“We demand from the central government to commute the death sentence of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana (convicted in former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassination case) to life and release eight Sikh detenues who have served their life sentences as promised on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” said Sukhbir, adding that those men were “swayed by sentiments” following the Operation Bluestar and anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dharna, which was attended by the senior SAD leadership, also received support from the SAD (Delhi) and Jago party with their presidents Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK, respectively, expressing solidarity with the cause of release of all Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners). Sukhbir urged all Punjabis to “unite under one flag” while welcoming the gesture of both Sarna and GK and alleged that conspiracies were afoot to weaken the SAD. The party will also submit a memorandum of its demands to Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.