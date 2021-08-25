Sukhbir faces farmers’ wrath in Muktsar

BATHINDA

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal faced the wrath of farmer unions at public rallies for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in his home district of Muktsar.

As a part of the pre-election campaign “Gall Punjab Di” scheduled for 100 days, Sukhbir on Tuesday visited Gidderbaha where he faced strong opposition from activists of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Represented by Congress’ Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Gidderbaha was once considered a traditional stronghold of the Akalis. SAD patriarch Parkash Singh won from Gidderbaha five times in a row from 1969 to 1985 and in the later years also, the Akalis maintained electoral control over the segment.

The former deputy chief minister was scheduled to hold nine public meetings, including one with the SKM leaders at a resort at Doda village in the Gidderbaha segment. However, farmer union activists demanded that the meeting between the SKM and Sukhbir be held in the presence of the media, to which the SAD leadership refused.

Activists wanted an open dialogue with Sukhbir on farmers’ demands and other issues.

Agitated over the stand, a large number of SKM activists gheraoed the venue for over an hour.

Earlier in the day, SKM activists showed black flags to Sukhbir’s convoy being led by youth Akali workers during a motorbike rally.

Dimpy Dhillon is SAD candidate from Gidderbaha

At a workers meeting, Sukhbir announced the candidature of his close aide Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon from the Gidderbaha segment. He said if voted to power, the SAD-BSP alliance would increase state assured price (SAP) of sugarcane to ₹380 per quintal.

On Monday, SKM activists staged a protest against Sukhbir’s political events in the Malout constituency. A large gathering under the banner of SKM blocked the main entrance to a banquet hall on the Muktsar-Fazilka road where Sukhbir was holding a meeting with the party’s rural circle presidents and booth-level committee workers.