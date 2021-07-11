Sukhbir opposes changing of Panjab University’s territorial jurisdiction

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that the territorial jurisdiction and regional character of Panjab University should not be tinkered with.

His reaction comes days after a high-level committee of experts constituted by vice-president of India and PU chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu submitted its report on governance reforms at the varsity.

Besides downsizing of senate and syndicate, the panel has also recommended that colleges situated in close proximity of PU in Mohali and Ropar may be affiliated to it, while colleges far away can be affiliated to other varsities.

Sukhbir has cautioned PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar not to rush into this ill-advised venture, which concerns the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

“It seems that the varsity’s authorities are insensitive towards the emotional fallout of their actions. Their motives strike at the very roots of the ideals which inspire SAD and form the cornerstone of the Constitution of India,” he said.

He also said that this move will deprive PU of its character as an “institution of global repute, symbolising Punjab and its rich and varied culture”.

Sukhbir added that the university’s authorities are using Covid as an excuse to not hold the senate elections.

The term of the senate, the apex governing body of PU, ended on October 31, 2020. Elections were scheduled to take place in August 2020, but varsity deferred it amid the pandemic. The elections were later scheduled in April this year, but was postponed again.