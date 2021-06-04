Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir seeks HC-monitored probe into Punjab govt selling jabs to private hospitals
Sukhbir seeks HC-monitored probe into Punjab govt selling jabs to private hospitals

A case should be registered against state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for diverting vaccines meant for the common man to private institutions, Sukhbir told reporters in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:59 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded a high-court monitored probe into the manner in which the Congress government “is creating an artificial shortage of vaccines for the common man by selling doses at a hefty profit to private hospitals.”

Sukhbir’s demand came a day after HT highlighted in its report that how the state government’s move to sell vaccine to private hospitals has raised eyebrows.

“A case should be registered against state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for diverting vaccines meant for the common man to private institutions,” Sukhbir told reporters here.

“It’s a scam. Vaccine doses were available in the state but they were being sold to private institutions instead of being given free of cost to the common man. A Covaxin dose costing the state 400 was being sold to private institutions at 1,060. The private hospitals were further selling the dose at 1,560,” alleged Sukhbir.

“Rahul Gandhi had recently demanded free vaccines for all. He should now tell if he supports the Punjab government’s move to force the common man to pay 1,560 per dose,” said the Akali Dal chief.

Flaying chief secretary Vinni Mahajan, Sukhbir alleged that she had “assumed the role of a marketing director of private institutions by tweeting that people should get themselves vaccinated at two private institutions.”Mahajan was not available for her comments.

AAP, CONG hand in glove

On rebel AAP MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Khalsa joining the Congress, Sukhbir said: “This clearly shows that the Congress and the AAP are working hand in glove with each other.”

