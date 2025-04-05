Sukhbir shooter Chaura attends bhog of former Babbar Khalsa militant

Days after being released on bail in case of attacking Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple, former militant Narain Singh Chaura on Friday attended the bhog ceremony of Babbar Khalsa’s key exiled leader Mehal Singh Babbar who died in Pakistan. Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj (R) talking to Gurmeet Kaur, wife of Babbar Khalsa militant who died in Pakistan, during his bhog ceremony on Friday. (HT)

The ceremony was held at Shaheedi Asthan Baba Gurbaksh Singh behind the Akal Takht.

Mehal Singh died due to kidney failure at a private hospital of Nankana Sahib on March 24, as per his family.

Chaura had allegedly fired at Sukhbir from close range on December 4 last year, while the latter was undergoing tankhah (religious punishment) awarded by Akal Takht for the “mistakes” committed by the SAD and its government from 2007 to 2017. He was overpowered by plainclothes policemen and an attempt to murder case was registered against him. After being granted bail, he was released from the Ropar jail on March 26.

The bhog ceremony was organised by Akhand Kirtani Jatha, the mother organisation of Babbar Khalsa, in cooperation with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Along with Chaura, leaders of radical Sikh groups, including Dal Khalsa and Jagtar Singh Hawara committee, were also present.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Delhi unit chief Paramjit Singh Sarna, who is considered a staunch supporter of Sukhbir, was also present.

Gargaj ‘not allowed’ to present siropa

Objections were raised when Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj was presenting ‘siropas’ to Mehal Singh’s wife, Gurmeet Kaur and kin.

Radical Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Sakhira objecting said: “Singh Sahib kolon siropa na leo, quam ehna nu manadi nahi. Dekheo eh galti na kareo” (Please don’t accept robe of honour from Giani Gargaj since the community does not recognise him. Let’s not commit this mistake)”.

After the objection, Giani Gargaj handed over the siropa to Sri Darbar Sahib granthi Giani Baljit Singh, who presented it to the late militant’s wife and other kin.

Later, Dal Khalsa leaders supported Sakhira’s objection, while and Hawara committee head Baljinder Singh said it was not the occasion t raise the issue.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami did not attend the event and later met the kin separately and presented them siropas.