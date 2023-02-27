Sukhbir slams govt, says Punjab hit by spate of gruesome crimes

Chandigarh

Sukhbir said it was shameful that Punjab had descended into mayhem with a record four brutal murders in a day. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday attacked the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In a statement, the Sukhbir said it was shameful that Punjab had descended into mayhem with a record four brutal murders in a day, but chief minister Bhagwant Mann is busy in defending corruption cases registered against AAP leaders in Delhi.

“No one is safe in Punjab today. Even in jail, executions are being done at will as was seen at Goindwal jail on Sunday where two gangsters, who were accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, were killed in a clash,” he said.

Sukhbir said that Punjab had also been hit by a spate of gruesome crimes in the last 10 days. “Anti-social elements are also using the complete breakdown in the law-and-order machinery to settle scores at will. The police force has been bottled down by the AAP administration as was witnessed recently during the attack on the Ajnala police station by radicals led by Amritpal Singh,” he said, adding that this has demoralised the state police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhbir said it was shocking that three gruesome incidents took place on Monday itself with Congress leader Major Singh being shot dead, a student being killed in Punjabi University, a person being done to death in Amritsar. On Saturday, a woman was hacked to death in Sangrur, he added.

He said the state had recently also witnessed gangsters chopping the fingers of a youth in Mohali while a woman was attacked in the presence of the police in Ferozepur. He said similarly a man was brutally assaulted with iron rods in Sunam while another met a gruesome death in Phillaur.