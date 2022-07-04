Sukhpal Khaira visits Mattewara forest, terms proposed textile park ecological disaster

Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday visited the Mattewara forest area, where a mega textile park is proposed to come up, and termed the project an ecological disaster while urging Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann to scrap it.

Khaira also met villagers in Sakhewal and surrounding areas who are opposing the project.

He said the textile park is being set up on the flood plains, which are a great source of groundwater recharge. “If a concrete jungle is established here, it would stop groundwater recharge and further lead to decline of the water table,” the member of legislative assembly (MLA) said.

The Congress leader added that the industrial park will not lead to any job creation for locals and the area will become yet another colony for cheap migrant labour, as was witnessed in the past.

He claimed that illegal mining was also rampant in the area.

Khaira urged environment lovers to join a prayer meeting, which is being held at a local gurudwara on the banks of Sutlej river on July 10. It is being organised by Public Action Committee (PAC) led by social workers, environmentalists and industrialists.

The MLA said the government has acquired nearly 957.39 acres which include cattle farm and potato research centre.

While Khaira was addressing the gathering, some persons reached the spot and started raising slogans against him, claiming that he was against development and livelihood opportunities. The MLA said the protesters were members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He admitted that the project was originally conceived in 2020 during the regime of the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, and reminded the gathering that AAP had vehemently opposed the project at the time.

“Now that AAP has come into power, they are backtracking from their promises. I would urge environment lovers to come out in support of PAC members and oppose setting up of the textile park. The forest cover is already shrinking in the state and efforts should be made to save what is left,” said Khaira.