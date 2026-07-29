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Sukhu dismisses report naming him north India’s richest CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismissed an ADR report labeling him as North India's richest, claiming no new assets since taking office.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 20:24:59 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dismissed the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, which named him north India’s richest, saying that he has not purchased any new property after becoming chief minister.

Sukhu dismisses report naming him north India’s richest CM
Sukhu dismisses report naming him north India’s richest CM

“The property has been mentioned in my election affidavit for the last 20 years. Nothing new has been added. It is unfortunate that an old declaration is being projected now to create an impression that I have suddenly accumulated wealth. This is a political attempt to tarnish my image,” Sukhu said.

Claiming it to be BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish his image, Sukhu said, “The BJP is using the ADR report as a tool to malign my image. I have not purchased any new property after becoming CM and that all my assets had already been disclosed in his election affidavit.”

“Since I became the CM, my assets have actually reduced. That will be reflected in my next election affidavit,” he said.

 
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