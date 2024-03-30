 Sukhu flays BJP over disaster aid - Hindustan Times
Sukhu flays BJP over disaster aid

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 30, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Accusing the BJP of politicising the crisis, Sukhu said that the state government allocated a special relief package of ₹4,500 crore to aid affected families

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for obstructing financial assistance to disaster-affected families. The disaster, marked by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, left over 25,000 families displaced, prompting the state government to take action despite limited resources, he said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

Accusing the BJP of politicising the crisis, Sukhu said that the state government allocated a special relief package of 4,500 crore to aid affected families. However, he lamented the lack of support from the Central government, which according to him, did not provide any additional economic assistance despite the magnitude of the disaster.

Highlighting the alleged obstructionism by BJP leaders, Sukhu noted that instead of aiding affected families, they actively impeded efforts to secure financial assistance from the Centre. When the state government proposed a resolution in the assembly to declare the disaster a national calamity, BJP MLAs opposed the motion despite voicing support for three days prior, he said.

