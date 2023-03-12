Sukhu government appoints 10 additional advocate generals

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government has appointed 10 lawyers as additional advocate generals (AAGs) and 14 deputy advocate generals (DAGs) in the office of Himachal Pradesh advocate general.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government has appointed 10 lawyers as additional advocate generals (AAGs) and 14 deputy advocate generals (DAGs) in the office of Himachal Pradesh advocate general. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A notification to this effect was issued by the home department of the state government late on Saturday.

With this, the strength of advocates in the AG’s office has gone up to 39. Those appointed AAGs are Ramakant Sharma, Jitender Sharma, Mohinder Zharaick, Tejaswi Sharma, Rajesh Mandhotra, Brahama Nand Sharma, Navlesh Verma, Rupinder Singh, Raj Kumar Negi and Sharmila Patial.

Ranjana Patial, Prashant Sen, Leena Guleria, Sunaina Priyanka Chauhan, Sumit Sharma, Gautam Sood, Rahul Thakur, Ravi Chauhan Sidharth Jalta, Arsh Rattan, Avni Kochhar Mehta, Rohit Sharma and Ayush Negi are among those appointed as DAGs.

Their appointments would be on a tenure basis and they will be paid monthly retainership fee as per the terms and conditions laid by the government in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAGs and DAGs will represent the government in the courts in all criminal and quasi-criminal cases assigned to them by the AG.

As these appointments are made on temporary basis, the services of AAGs and DAGs can be terminated at any time without any notice and assigning any reason.

The government had appointed Anup Kumar Rattan as the advocate general besides appointing 13 senior AAGs and AAGs in December last year.