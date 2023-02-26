Sukhu govt busy denotifying our projects: Former Himachal CM Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday unleashed a scathing attack on the Himachal government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stating that ever since the Congress came into power, it has only denotified institutions and offices opened by the previous government.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur unleashed a scathing attack on the Himachal government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stating that ever since the Congress came into power, it has only denotified institutions and offices opened by the previous government. (ANI Picture Service)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference at Mandi, Jai Ram also accused his successor of misleading the public in the name of budgetary provisions and shortage of funds.

He said the government has given advisers a cabinet rank and appointed a deputy CM to divert the attention.

Thakur alleged that Congress came into power with the promise of “Vyvastha Parivartan (change of system), however, all the decisions that the government has taken were unjustified and illogical.”

Maintaining that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would soon launch a statewide agitation against the closure of offices and institutions shut by the Congress government, he said the party has already moved court in 17 such cases.

Thakur also accused CM Sukhu of stalling the work of Shiv Dham Project and International Airport, Mandi, and cancelling the tenders awarded for these projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asserting that all the projects started by previous government were approved in the cabinet with proper budget provisions, Thakur said he had secured ₹2,100 crore funding from Asian Development Bank for various developmental projects. A total of ₹800 crore was already released, of which ₹200 crore was for Shiv Dham Project, said Thakur.

“I was surprised to know that all these works have been stalled and are under reconsideration,” he added.

The former CM further alleged that he has learnt from some sources that the Congress government was in the process of denotifying Sardar Vallabh University, Mandi, set up by the previous BJP government claiming that it was not feasible to have two state-run universities in Himachal Pradesh where population and per capita income is very low. He alleged that 10 professors who were here on deputation from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, have also been called back. There are 67 sanctioned posts for various professors out of which only 27 have been filled so far. All nine BJP MLAs from Mandi accompanied the former CM during the press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}